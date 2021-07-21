Alex Carey replaces injured Aaron Finch

BRIDGETOWN: Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch was on Tuesday ruled out of the inaugural One-day International against the West Indies on Wednesday due to a knee injury and Alex Carey will don the role of the captain, according to Cricket Australia.



Cricket Australia tweeted on Tuesday morning: "A big congrats to Alex Carey who will become the 26th man to captain Australia in ODI cricket tomorrow! Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the #WIvAUS series opener with a knee injury." IANS

