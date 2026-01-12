Alexander Bublik wins Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong: Alexander Bublik won the Hong Kong Open in straight sets on Sunday, a victory that will propel the Kazakhstan player into the world’s top 10 for the first time, just days before the Australian Open.

Bublik overpowered the world number seven Lorenzo Musetti from Italy 7-6(2), 6-3 to start his season in style.

The 28-year-old carried on his momentum from a breakthrough 2025, where he won four titles to reach a career-high 11th in the rankings. Agencies

Also Read: Alexander Bublik lands second title in Kitzbuehel