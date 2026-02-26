Alexander Sorloth’s hat-trick take Atletico Madrid to Champions League last 16

MADRID: Alexander Sorloth was the hero for Atletico Madrid as the powerful striker scored a hat-trick to see his side past a valiant Club Brugge, who, especially in the first half, gave Atletico problems.

Sorloth and Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak, with several important saves, made the difference between the two sides in Atletico’s 4-1 win on the night to take a 7-4 aggregate triumph.

The first key moment in the game came after 13 minutes when Atletico forward Giuliano Simeone went down after a challenge from Simon Mignolet, but the ball was already out of play when the contact happened so no penalty was given, reports Xinhua.

Club Brugge was impressing and a neat move ended with Christos Tzolis linking with Hans Vanaken to feed Hugo Vetlesen whose shot beat Oblak, but was headed off the line by David Hancko.

Carlos Forbs then created another chance after beating Atletico left back Matteo Ruggeri, but just when Atletico was under the most pressure, Sorloth opened the scoring when he ran onto a long clearance from Oblak, got in behind the defence and scored with a left-foot shot that went underneath Mignolet. Sorloth’s goal opened the game up again with Simeone heading just wide and Marcos Llorente was close to setting up the striker for a second, before Club Brugge levelled after a corner with Joel Ordonez heading into an empty net after the ball was flicked on at the near post.

Oblak then kept the score level with a miracle save to block Tzolis’ diving header, which looked destined for the back of the net.

The second half was only two minutes old when Johnny Cardoso put Atletico ahead for the fourth time in the tie; a weak clearing header fell at his feet and he beat Mignolet with a low drive that the goalkeeper didn’t see until it was too late.

Atletico was more willing to drop deep after that goal and force the Belgian side to try and make the play, while Sorloth continued to chase every ball in attack. His efforts were rewarded with his second goal of the night in the 76th minute after an attack involving Antoine Griezmann and Ademola Lookman ended with Lookman’s shot falling kindly for him to score from close range. Sorloth’s hat-trick came four minutes from time when he popped up at the far post to volley past Mignolet after a short corner routine saw Ruggeri send over the cross. Atletico will play either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool in the last 16. (IANS)

Also Read: La Liga: Osasuna stun Real Madrid; Atletico cruise past Espanyol