Alexander Zverev Rises to World No. 2 in Latest ATP Rankings

LONDON: Alexander Zverev went past injured Carlos Alcaraz to occupy the No. 2 spot in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday after his runner-up finish at Wimbledon 2026.

Germany’s Zverev, who lost to defending champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final of The Championships, moved up a spot as he followed up his Roland Garros triumph with another deep run at a Major.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz missed his second Slam in a row as he continues to recover from a wrist injury. Agencies

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