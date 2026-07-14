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Alexander Zverev Rises to World No. 2 in Latest ATP Rankings

Zverev rises to No. 2 in ATP rankings after Wimbledon final run; injured Alcaraz drops as Sinner retains top spot.
Alexander Zverev
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LONDON: Alexander Zverev went past injured Carlos Alcaraz to occupy the No. 2 spot in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday after his runner-up finish at Wimbledon 2026.

Germany’s Zverev, who lost to defending champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final of The Championships, moved up a spot as he followed up his Roland Garros triumph with another deep run at a Major.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz missed his second Slam in a row as he continues to recover from a wrist injury. Agencies

Also Read: Jannik Sinner Reflects on Special Grand Slam Triumph: ‘This One Means a Lot’

Alexander Zverev
No. 2 spot
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