Alexander Zverev Stars as Team Europe Clinch Sixth Laver Cup Title

LONDON, Sep 27: World No. 2 Alexander Zverev sealed Team Europe’s record-extending sixth Laver Cup title with a straight-sets victory over American Learner Tien, giving them a 13-5 win against Team World at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday.

Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, entered the third and final day needing two victories to reclaim the trophy.

Sunday’s matches were worth three points each, with the first team to reach 13 points claiming the Laver Cup. Match wins were worth one point on Friday and two points on Saturday.

French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli of Italy teamed up with Czech Jakub Mensik to open the final day’s action, moving Team Europe to within one win of the title after a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Team World’s Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur that extended their lead to 10-5.

French Open and U.S. Open champion Zverev then took centre-stage against Tien, with the German prevailing 7-6(3), 6-3 to seal the title for Europe. Agencies

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