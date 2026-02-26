Alexander Zverev Triumphs in Acapulco, Matches Nadal's Record

Acapulco: In his first competitive action since his defeat in an epic Australian Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz, world no. 4 Alexander Zverev advanced to the second round of the Mexcian Open with a 6-2,6-4 win against Frenchman Corentin Moutet. With his 15th win in Acapulco, Zverev (15-5) moved level with Rafael Nadal (15-2) for most wins at the event since it switched to hard courts in 2014. He also passed David Ferrer for the second-most ATP 500 wins since the series began in 2009, with his 117 victories (117-49) trailing only Nadal’s 121 (121-19). Zverev took the first set in under 40 minutes, thanks to his serve racking up five aces and breaking his opponent’s serve twice. In the second set, Moutet rallied but could do little against Zverev’s dominant performance, particularly his two-handed backhand and consistent net play. This was the third time the German and the Frenchman had faced each other on the ATP circuit, with a positive record for “Sasha”, who had beaten him twice in 2025. (IANS)

