Alice Capsey left out of England T20I squad for multi-format tour of South Africa

New Delhi: All-rounder Alice Capsey has been left out of England’s T20I squad for the multi-format tour of South Africa. England will play three T20Is and as many ODIs before playing a four-day Test match on the tour from November 24 to December 18. Though Alice retains her place in the ODI squad, her exit from the T20I team comes after she suffered a slump in form in three innings in the Women’s T20 World Cup, where England suffered a group-stage exit. Alice, who has been retained by Delhi Capitals for 2025 WPL, has made just 27 runs in five innings for Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League season in Australia.

All-rounder Paige Scholfield, who made her senior international debut in a bilateral series in Ireland, is included in the T20I squad. Fast bowler Lauren Filer, who didn’t find a place in the T20 World Cup squad, is named in all three squads. Freya Kemp is selected in a Test squad for the first time while batter Maia Bouchier could also earn her maiden Test cap during the four-day game to be held in Bloemfontein. IANS

