Alisson Becker fined by Football Association for misconduct

London: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been fined £8,000 by the English Football Association (FA) for misconduct following the club’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on August 29.

The FA said Alisson accepted the charge after he was alleged to have acted improperly around the tunnel area following the final whistle.

A statement from the FA reads: “Liverpool’s Alisson Becker has been fined £8,000 for misconduct at the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on 29 August.

“It was alleged that the goalkeeper acted in an improper manner around the tunnel area after the final whistle. Alisson Becker subsequently accepted the charge against him and received the standard penalty.”

The incident came after a frustrating evening for Liverpool, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Forest at Anfield.

Footage appeared to show Alisson kicking a fourth official’s substitution board after the final whistle, with the board reportedly damaged in the incident.

Liverpool had to come from behind twice to avoid defeat. Dan Ndoye gave Forest the lead before Alexander Isak levelled for the hosts. Morgan Gibbs-White then restored Forest’s advantage from the penalty spot before Victor Munoz scored late to secure a point for Liverpool.

Liverpool have made a solid start to the 2026-27 season under their new management, remaining unbeaten in the Premier League and also opening their UEFA Champions League campaign with a victory. IANS

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