All About Paris Olympic 2024 Games in brief

Britain win team jumping gold

British showjumpers Ben Maher, Harry Charles, and Scott Brash won Olympic team gold on Friday, making stellar rides with almost no errors on a challenging track.

Securing its third team win in the discipline with just two time penalties and zero knocked-off rails, Britain was ahead of the United States with 4 and France with 7 penalty points.

Swiatek beats Schmiedlova for consolation bronze

Iga Swiatek used a towel to wipe tears from her eyes at the Paris 2024 Olympics after earning a bronze for Poland’s first tennis medal at any Summer Games by beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.

The match took just 59 minutes, and Swiatek played much more cleanly than she did a day earlier in a straight-set loss to Zheng Qinwen of China in the semifinals. That result ended Swiatek’s 25-match unbeaten streak at Roland Garros, the clay-court facility used for the French Open each year and for the 2024 Olympics.

Judoka Tulika Maan bows out in opener

India’s Tulika Maan’s campaign in her maiden Olympics ended early as she crashed out in the opening round of Judo women’s +78kg event at the Paris Games, here on Friday.

Making her Olympic debut, Tulika Maan was up against Idalys Ortiz in the round of 32, where she suffered a 0-10 loss to end her campaign.

Tulika, 25, was a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist. Her opponent Ortiz is a Cuban judo legend. The 34-year-old is a four-time Olympic medallist and was the champion at London 2012.

Notably, Maan was the ninth woman Judoka from India to compete in the Olympic Games. No Indian judoka has bagged a medal at the Olympic Games.

Tulika came agonisingly close to winning India’s sixth Judo medal in Asian Games last year but lost the bronze medal match to Amarsaikhan Adiyasuren (Mongolia) in Hangzhou.

She also finished fifth at the Asian Championships in Hong Kong in April this year.

Morocco outclass USA to reach first men’s Olympic football semifinal

Morocco reached the Olympic men’s football semifinals for the first time with a resounding 4-0 win over the United States, that included two penalties at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

Morocco dominated from the start to prevail in its first-ever Olympic knockout match to set up a clash with the winner of the Spain-Japan quarterfinal being played later on Friday.

Chinese pair Zheng-Huang thrash South Koreans to bag mixed doubles gold

China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong demolished South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-8 21-11 to win the Olympic badminton mixed doubles gold medal at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Friday.

Alcaraz reaches singles final

Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the Olympic men's singles final with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. This win places him on the brink of becoming the youngest Olympic gold medalist in men's tennis.

Alcaraz, already a four-time Grand Slam champion, showcased his dominance on the clay courts of Roland Garros. His powerful groundstrokes, deft net play, and incredible speed overwhelmed Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian, despite his talent, was unable to find a rhythm against the in-form Spaniard.

Page wins gold in women’s trampoline

Britain’s Bryony Page claimed gold in the women’s trampoline at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday in a nerve-wracking final at the Bercy Arena on her third Olympic medal-winning appearance.

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, a Belarusian competing as an individual neutral athlete, clinched silver, while Canada’s Sophiane Methot took bronze.

South Korea win gold in Archery Mixed Team event

South Korea's mixed archery pair of Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin swept the floor 6-0 with their German opponents to take the gold medal and retain their title at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

It is the third gold medal that South Korea has won in archery in Paris, as the country's dominance of the sport continues.

South Korea's Lim and Kim won gold earlier during the Games in the women's and men's team events, respectively. The German pairing of Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh were no match for them, falling short in the first set and never recovering.

Olympic boxing gender row deepens as Lin wins

Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-ting, one of two boxers at the heart of a gender row, won her featherweight round of 16 bout against Uzbekistan's Sidora Turdibekova on points by unanimous decision at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The 28-year-old Taiwanese, along with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who won her round of 16 welterweight fight on Thursday against Italy's Angela Cariniin 46 seconds, have been in the spotlight of the gender row after being cleared to compete in the Olympics.

Both had been disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after failing International Boxing Association eligibility rules that prevent athletes with male XY chromosomes competing in women's events.

World record holder Mayer out of decathlon with thigh injury

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France has been ruled out of the decathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to a thigh injury, the French Olympic Committee said.

The two-time Olympic silver medallist picked up the injury as he fell heavily during the 110-metre hurdles leg of a triathlon at the Paris Diamond League earlier this month. Mayer, whose record of 9,126 points has stood since 2018, explained he had not fully recovered from the injury.

"Unfortunately, the tests weren't conclusive, and they don't give us any hope of being competitive tomorrow. That's the law of sport and it's tough. I won't be at the start of the decathlon," the 32-year-old said on Instagram.

Frenchman judoka Riner wins +100kg category for record fourth gold medal

Frenchman Teddy Riner became the first athlete to win four Olympic gold medals in judo when he claimed the title in the +100kg category on Friday. South Korea’s Kim Minjong took silver while Tajikistan’s Temur Rakhimov and Alisher Yusupov of Uzbekistan were awarded bronze.

