All India Chess Federation (AICF) election process to begin on Friday as court case posted to Feb 29

Chennai: The election process at the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is expected to begin on Friday with the Delhi High Court adjourning the case between the Devbhoomi Chess Association and the sport body, said a senior official.

“On Thursday, the court posted the case for February 29. The Indian government has not filed its affidavit to the court. The court has said its order of August 16, 2022 should be followed,” Devbhoomi Chess Association President Sanjay K Chadha told IANS.

On February 14, the Delhi High Court had directed the Centre to state in its reply/affidavit whether the AICF is in compliance with the directions contained in the judgment dated August 16, 2022 passed in W.P. (C)195/2010 read with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. IANS

