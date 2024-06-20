All India Football Federation (AIFF) invites applications for senior men’s, U 23 team head coach position

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday released an announcement hiring for the vacant head coach position for both the men’s national team and the U 23 squad as well. The head coach, the men’s senior/U 23 national team will report to the AIFF secretary general and will be accountable for the performance of the team in all matches and competitions it participates in during the term of the coach’s contract. The head Coach will work closely with the national team department, the national team director, technical director, to strengthen the position and performances of the men’s senior national team. IANS

