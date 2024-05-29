All-India Football Federation (AIFF) league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team

New Delhi: The League Committee of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday recommended inviting bids for a new team for the Indian Women’s League (IWL). The meeting was chaired by the deputy chairperson of the league committee, Arif Ali. Other members of the committee, including Caitano Fernandes, Anirban Dutta, Sangrang Brahma, and Kiran Chougule, were present along with the AIFF acting secretary general M. Satyanarayan.

The committee, in its first order of the day, discussed revisions to the entry fees of various leagues, the I-League, I-League 2, I-League 3, Indian Women's League (IWL), IWL 2, Futsal Club Championship, Youth Leagues, and the Super Cup.

The committee, which deliberated on the number of teams to be accepted into I-League 3 this season, decided to take a wait-and-watch policy and felt a final decision should only be arrived at after June 7, the last date of entries for the league from the member state associations.

The league committee discussed at length ways to curb age cheating in the Youth Leagues. It recommended that “If a team is found to have three or more overaged players in their squad, and if any of the aforementioned players take part in any match, the result/results of the match/matches in question will be nullified. The team will stand disqualified from the tournament,” read a statement released by AIFF on Tuesday. IANS

