All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey to approach ACB Unit for investigation

New Delhi: All India Football Federation served an email notice to the Delhi Soccer Association demanding clarification on the incident involving Monday's match at the Delhi Premier League.

AIFF officials led by its President Kalyan Chaubey held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, in which DSA President Anuj Gupta was summoned to seek details of the incident and the host association's stand on the issue.

"We are not limiting our investigation to one match here. Several incremental shreds of evidence have been found which cast serious doubts on the entire league," Kalyan Chaubey told ANI.

Chaubey further asserted that he would meet the Joint Commissioner of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau to get the issue resolved.

"I will be meeting the Joint Commissioner of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau to help us investigate it thoroughly and to get to the root of this syndicate. DSA has been advised to file an FIR immediately. Our investigation will not be limited to Delhi. We have reasons to believe through pieces of evidence, such practice in other cities too, and will form a wider network for our investigations," Chaubey added.

Anuj Rawat stated that he informed the Delhi Police about the issue and said that he feels that the referees are involved in this matter too.

"This is so shocking that such an incident happened in our league and we are on it for investigation and I informed the delhi police in this matter. I am looking for both clubs' details along with players' details and have to rectify whether they belong to Delhi or not and I feel referees are also involved in this," Rawat said. (ANI)

