All India Football Federation to hold its Annual General Body Meeting today in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will hold its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) here on Sunday, amid an administrative “mess” in the national body in the aftermath of the sacking of its secretary general and its legal head.

The AGM is being held a day after the final match of the Santosh Trophy (National Football Championships), being organized by Arunachal Pradesh Football Association.

The agenda items listed for the AGM are more or less routine matters, though members can raise issues if accepted by the general house.

The last AGM was held in July 2023 in Bengaluru on the day of the SAFF Championships final which India won, and the mood was upbeat at that time.

This time around, the AGM is being held after the controversial sacking of Shaji Prabhakaran as AIFF secretary general and allegations of “corruption” made against president Kalyan Chaubey by former legal head Nilanjan Bhattacharjee.

Chaubey had, however, termed the allegations as baseless and had served a legal notice to Nilanjan whose service was also terminated by the AIFF earlier this month.

Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia had demanded the resignation of Chaubey, holding him responsible for the “current mess” in the administrative side of the game in the country, following the dismissal of Prabhakaran as secretary general.

However, Bhutia, who is also an executive committee member, is not attending the AGM. Agencies

