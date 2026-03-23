All-round Australia beat Windies to take unassailable series lead

Saint Vincent: Alana King delivered another strong performance to underline her return to Australia’s T20I setup, claiming 2-25 as the visitors secured a 17-run victory over the West Indies in the second match to clinch the three-match series with a game to left.

After electing to bat, Australia were off to a brisk start courtesy of Georgia Voll, who set the tone with an attacking 39 off 23. Her innings, studded with six boundaries and a maximum, ensured momentum in the powerplay before she departed on the final delivery of the sixth over.

The innings continued to gather pace even after field restrictions eased, with Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry putting together a 58-run stand for the third wicket. While Litchfield contributed 35 off 29 balls, Perry’s fluent 42 off 28 deliveries kept the scoreboard ticking despite a relatively measured partnership.

Australia found another gear late in the innings, as Perry, Georgia Wareham and Nicola Carey played effectively to add 32 runs in the final four overs, pushing the total to a competitive 164/5.

In reply, West Indies endured an early setback when Qiana Joseph was run out in the fourth over following sharp fielding from Litchfield. Though they avoided further losses in the powerplay, the scoring rate remained subdued, with only 26 runs coming in the first six overs.

A late effort from Deandra Dottin, who remained unbeaten on 39, along with a quick cameo partnership with Jahzara Claxton, narrowed the gap but proved insufficient. West Indies ended on 147/4, falling short as Australia sealed the series with a convincing all-round performance.

Brief Scores: Australia 164/5 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 42, Georgia Voll 39; Deandra Dottin 1-30, Afy Fletcher 1-32) beat West Indies 147/4 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 56, Deandra Dottin 39; Alana King 2-25, Georgia Wareham 1-16) by 17 runs. IANS

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