All-round India U19 crush Proteas to wrap up 3-0 clean sweep

Benoni: India U19 completed a dominant all-round performance in Benoni as they bowled out South Africa U19 for 160 to register a massive 233-run victory in the third Youth ODI and seal the series 3-0.

After piling up a mammoth 393/7 in their 50 overs, the visitors were clinical with the ball and never allowed the South African batters to settle. The hosts were dismissed in 35 overs, with India’s bowlers sharing the wickets in an impressive display of discipline and control.

Kishan Singh led the bowling attack with outstanding figures of 3/15 from his four overs, ripping through the top order. Mohammed Enaan also made a strong impact, finishing with figures of 2/36. Every other Indian bowler chipped in with a wicket, including captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who followed up his batting heroics with figures of 1/10 in two overs.

South Africa’s decision to bat second proved costly as they were put under immediate pressure. Opener Jorich van Schalkwyk was dismissed for 1, becoming Kishan Singh’s first victim of the match. Singh then removed Lethabo Phahlamohlaka for a duck, then Henil Patel cleaned up Muhammed Bulbulia for 4. Adnaan Lagadien, Van Schalkwyk’s opening partner, fell for 9, giving Singh his third wicket as South Africa slumped to 4/15 in 4.2 overs.

The Proteas reached the 50-run mark in 10.1 overs, but the momentum did not last long as Jason Rowles was dismissed for 19 soon after. Daniel Bosman tried to steady the innings with a 40 off 60 balls, but his resistance ended when he was dismissed by RS Ambrish.

Paul James emerged as South Africa’s top scorer with a fighting 41 off 49 deliveries, but Mohammed Enaan brought his innings to an end. India maintained the pressure through the middle overs and quickly wrapped up the tail, claiming the final three wickets for just 23 runs. Captain Sooryavanshi picked up the last wicket, dismissing Ntando Soni for 6 to complete a comprehensive victory.

Earlier, twin centuries from openers Aaron George and skipper Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took India U19 to 393/7 in their 50 overs against South Africa U19 in their third and final ODI of the series at Benoni on Wednesday.(ANI)

Also Read: Ayush Mhatre Leads India in U19 WC; Sooryavanshi for SA Tour