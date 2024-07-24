All-rounder Charith Asalanka to captain Sri Lanka in home T20Is against India

Colombo: All-rounder Charith Asalanka will lead Sri Lanka in home T20Is against India, starting from July 27, as the selection commitee announced a 16-man squad for the three-match series on Tuesday.

The T20I games will be played on July 27, 28, and 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dilshan Madhushanka have been dropped, with selectors instead opting for the likes of Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Binura Fernando and Avishka Fernando.

Veteran Dinesh Chandimal also returned to the fold as is in line to play his first T20I match since February 2022. IANS

