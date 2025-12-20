Alphonce Simbu, Joshua Cheptegei, Gulveer headline Tata Steel World marathon in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu, the men’s marathon World champion, on Friday said that his speed work helped him beat Germany’s Amanal Petros with a photo finish and take the gold at the World athletics championships in September.

Reliving his sensational finish amid the heat and humidity of Tokyo, Simbu, who is set to compete in the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata here on Sunday, said his preparation played a crucial role. “I have the experience of competing in the World championships and the Olympics, sometimes in the summers. When we prepare, in speed work we try to put in 300 metres 40 times,” said Simbu.

“I see running as a joy and responsibility to represent my country well. With a new generation rising, every race is about growth and preparing for bigger challenges ahead.”

Uganda’s double Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei, a World record holder in 5000m and 10000m, announced that he would not participate in track races any more.

“I’m done with the track. I’ve done track for the last 10 years and I have no regrets. Sometimes it’s good to leave the stage when you’re still sweet. Now, it’s about trying to learn and do better in the marathon,” said Cheptegei, flanked by Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakonga.

For Cheptegei, India is like a second home. “Because my international journey truly began here. Coming back to race and seeing the sport grow in India is something I deeply celebrate.”

Ethiopian Sutume Kebede is prepared to accomplish a hat-trick of wins in the women’s section here. “The heat made it difficult for me in Tokyo (World championships). But I have prepared well, and I will try to defend my title,” said Sutume, accompanied by elite runners Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw and Kenya’s Agnes Keino.

Among the top Indians, 5000m and 10000m Asian champion Gulveer Singh said he would try to carry forward his good form into 2026. “I can’t afford to take pressure. The main target is to medal in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year,” said Gulveer, in the presence of other leading Indians including Sawan Barwal, Sanjivani Jadhav and Seema. Agencies

