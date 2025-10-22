Always tough when you come up against the Aussies: Heather Knight

New Delhi: England’s top-order batter Heather Knight labelled arch-rivals Australia as favourites to win the ongoing Women’s World Cup ahead of the two teams’ mega clash in the tournament.

She also mentioned that the Alyssa Healy-led side is ‘extremely strong’ and highlighted that it’s always a challenge for teams to go up against the defending champions.

An unbeaten England are preparing to face their arch-rivals Australia, also unbeaten so far, in a crucial group-stage match on Wednesday. Buoyed by their recent win over India, the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side aims to maintain their momentum against the Women in Yellow.

Heather shared her thoughts on Australia’s dominance in the game and how they are probably the biggest threat in the tournament.

“The Australian team is extremely strong. They’ve got a huge amount of depth and they seem to find a way. So, it’s always tough when you come up against the Aussies. I think it’s clear that they’re the favourites again for this World Cup. They’re the sort of ones being chased, and I guess for everyone else it’s trying to find a way to be successful against them and disrupt the amazing success they’ve had.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for them as a team, how they go about their cricket and how they play. I love playing against Australia. It’s a real test, and if you do well, you get great reward and satisfaction from it. So, hopefully, we can have some success against such a super good team.”

Ashleigh Garner has often taken center stage in Australia’s matches, courtesy of her all-round performances. Heather acknowledged the Aussie all-rounder’s prowess, adding that the team will have to play well against her.

“Gardner’s a brilliant bowler. The pace she bowls, and the attacking line she hits, make her really tough to face. She’s someone who bowls in difficult situations, sometimes with the new ball, sometimes at the back end, and a lot through the middle. She’s certainly someone we’ll have to play well against.” IANS

