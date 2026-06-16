Amad’s Late Strike Seals Dramatic Victory for Ivory Coast Over Ecuador

Philadelphia: Manchester United winger Amad Diallo’s 90th-minute winner helped Ivory Coast edge Ecuador 1-0 in a breathless FIFA World Cup Group E contest here at the Philadelphia Stadium on Monday (IST).

The match seemed to be heading for a goalless draw before substitute Amad caressed a shot into the bottom corner to secure his team’s first World Cup match since 2014.

Ivory Coast fought back. Yan Diomande played brilliantly on the right side, constantly making dangerous runs, while Bazoumana Toure hit a low shot that forced a close fingertip save from Ecuador’s goalkeeper, Hernan Galindez.

Notably, at 19 years and 212 days, Yan Diomande became the first teenager to make an appearance in a FIFA World Cup match for Ivory Coast. IANS

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