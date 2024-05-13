Aman Sehrawat secures India’s first Paris Olympic quota in men’s wrestling

Istanbul: Aman Sehrawat lived up to the high expectations by locking the Paris Olympics quota in the men’s freestyle 57kg category but Deepak Punia was eliminated from the qualification race following his crushing first-round defeat at the World Qualifiers, here.

Aman, the U23 world champion and also the senior Asian Championship title winner, was expected to put up a strong show and he did not disappoint.

The 20-year-old Aman, who trains at Chhatrasal stadium, got double digit scores in all his three bouts, winning two of them by technical superiority.

He is first Indian male wrestler to secure berth for Paris Games, saving the country from embarrassment of no qualification in men’s section.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya also competes in 57kg and if WFI holds trials Aman may have to wrestle with him to book his Paris ticket. Agencies

