Amanda Anisimove makes WTA Top 5 debut, Jessica Pegula slips

NEW DELHI: Amanda Anisimova made her Top 5 debut in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday after her runner-up finish at U.S. Open. Anisimova, who lost to defending champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final in New York, moved up five spots to become World No. 4. On the other hand, Jessica Pegula, last year’s runner-up, slipped from fourth to seventh after her defeat to Sabalenka in the semifinals. Agencies

