Amanjot, Pratika earn maiden Test call for Australia tour

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women’s squad for the one-off Test against Australia, with several new faces joining the Indian red-ball setup, as well as the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.

There are plenty of new inclusions in the Test squad as compared to the side that last faced Australia almost two years ago in Mumbai, in December 2023. All-rounder Amanjot Kaur and ODI opener Pratika Rawal have earned a maiden call-up among the batters, while Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Sayali Satghare are the latest entrants among bowlers in the Test setup.

“The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the Perth Test against Australia Women to be played after the white-ball series. The Test will take place at the WACA from 6th to 9th March, 2026,” the BCCI said in a statement. The board also announced that wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini will be unavailable for India's white-ball squads during the Australia tour owing to an injury concern. Uma Chetry has been named as her replacement for the T20Is and ODIs. IANS

