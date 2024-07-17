Ambati Rayudu, Sunil Narine, Carlos Braithwaite in Carribean Legaue squad

Colombo: Ahead of the upcoming MAX60 Carriben League, the New Strikers named Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Thisara Perera and Sunil Narine as their iconic nem members who will embark on their campaign participation against the Caribbean Giants on August 18 in their debut. The Caribbean League will showcase a diverse roster of cricket superstars that are guaranteed to delight fans across the globe. Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Ambati Rayudu, Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Waseem, Denesh Ramdin, Josh Brown, Muhammad Ullah, Akshay Naidoo, Alessandro Morris, Troy Taylor, Mitchell Owen, K Fleming and Brandon McMullen are among the players on the New York Strikers roster promising an explosive action in their first campaign. IANS

