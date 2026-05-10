Amber Kainat, Saira Jabeen earn maiden Pakistan call-ups for Zimbabwe women’s T20I series

Lahore: Uncapped duo Amber Kainat and Saira Jabeen earned maiden call-ups as Pakistan on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the three-match women’s T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on May 12 at the National Bank Stadium.

The series will run till May 15, with all matches scheduled for evening starts at 7:30 pm local time. Pakistan, led by pace-bowling all-rounder Fatima Sana, will look to carry forward momentum from the ongoing ODI leg, where the hosts have already clinched the series 2-0 ahead of the final game, which is currently underway.

Amber, the right-arm fast bowler, impressed with taking 11 wickets in eight matches for Invincibles in the National Women’s T20 Tournament. Saira, meanwhile, was part of Pakistan’s touring party to South Africa earlier this year.

The squad features a mix of experience and youth, with Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu and Tuba Hassan among the regulars. Gull Feroza, Iram Javed and Natalia Parvaiz return to bolster the batting options, while Sadia Iqbal and Rameen Shamim strengthen the spin bowling department. IANS

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