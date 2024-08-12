American Amanda Anisimova stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Toronto to reach first WTA 1000 semis

Toronto: American Amanda Anisimova stunned Aryna Sabalenka at the Canadian Open to record her fifth win in seven meetings against the Belarusian player and secure her place in her first WTA 1000 semifinal.

Anisimova, who took a sabbatical from tennis in 2023 to prioritise her mental health, recorded a 6-4, 6-2 win to reach her first WTA semifinal in more than two years.

Although she went down an early break in the second, Anisimova used her flat, piercing groundstrokes to force more errors out of Sabalenka, and the 22-year-old reeled off five games in a row to seal the win.

She will now square off against her compatriot, No. 8 seed Emma Navarro, for a coveted spot in Monday night’s final.

In first quarterfinal, Navarro stopped the run of lucky loser Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-6(5) to also reach a WTA 1000 semifinal for the first time. IANS

