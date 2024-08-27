American professional golfer Keegan Bradley wins his 2nd BMW Championship title

Colorado: American professional golfer Keegan Bradley maintained his composure during the final round to clinch victory in the BMW Championship at Castle Pines. This is Bradley’s seventh career PGA Tour victory and first since winning the 2023 Travelers Championship. This was his second BMW Championship title. He first won the title in 2018. IANS

Also Read:

Also Watch:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/41T8ZEnY98c?si=E_1qqhmELcSuwkDD" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>