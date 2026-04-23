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Amit Das Strikes Gold, Monika Doley Wins Silver at Moscow International Wushu Championship

India shine at International Moscow Wushu Star Championship as Amit Das wins gold & Monika Doley takes silver in junior categories.
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GUWAHATI: Two state players representing the Indian Wushu team brought laurels to the country at the 11th International Moscow Wushu Star Championship, which concluded in Moscow on Tuesday. Amit Das clinched a gold medal in the junior category in the below 56 kg division. Meanwhile, Monika Doley secured a silver medal in the below 52 kg junior category, adding to India’s success at the event.

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International Moscow Wushu Star Championship
Indian Wushu team

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