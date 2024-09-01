Amlan Borgohain Just Misses Medal, Finishes Fourth in 100m at 63rd National Open Athletics Championship

GUWAHATI: Sprinter Amlan Borgohain missed a medal narrowly in the 100m race in the 63rd National Open Athletics Championship held in Bengaluru on Saturday. Amlan finished fourth with a timing of 10.51 sec. Lalu Prasad Bhoi (10.46) of Odisha bagged the first position and he was followed by Manikanta H (10.48 sec), Siva B (10.50 sec), both from Railways, at the second and third spot respectively.

