Sprinter Amlan Borgohain missed a medal narrowly in the 100m race in the 63rd National Open Athletics Championship held in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Amlan Borgohain Just Misses Medal, Finishes Fourth in 100m at 63rd National Open Athletics Championship
GUWAHATI: Sprinter Amlan Borgohain missed a medal narrowly in the 100m race in the 63rd National Open Athletics Championship held in Bengaluru on Saturday. Amlan finished fourth with a timing of 10.51 sec. Lalu Prasad Bhoi (10.46) of Odisha bagged the first position and he was followed by Manikanta H (10.48 sec), Siva B (10.50 sec), both from Railways, at the second and third spot respectively.

