Anahat Singh Advances to Maiden PSA Gold Semifinals with Thrilling Victory

Redwood City: India’s world No. 15 Anahat Singh entered her maiden PSA Gold-level semifinals at the Silicon Valley Open squash with a thrilling five-game win over Egyptian sixth seed Salma Hany.

A day after stunning Egyptian world No. 3 and eight-time world champion Nour ElSherbini in straight games, the 18-year-old Indian beat world No. 14 Hany 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 in 42 minutes in the quarterfinals.

Anahat was trailing 2-1 in the tie but fought back to win 11-2, 11-5 to move into the Gold semi-finals for the first time in her career.

Anahat next plays Malaysian world. No. 4 and reigning Asian Games champion Sivasangari Subramaniam, who defeated the Indian in the Asian games womne’s single final to qualify for the LA Olympics, where the sport is set to make the debut. IANS

Also Read: 2nd T20I: Sooryavanshi in Focus as India Face New Zealand in Milestone Match