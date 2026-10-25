Anahat Singh Exits Silicon Valley Open After Semifinal Defeat

Redwood City: Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh bowed out of the Silicon Valley Open after losing 1-3 to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the semifinals, bringing an end to an impressive campaign that included a major upset over eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini.

The 18-year-old from Delhi started strongly against the third-seeded Malaysian, winning the opening game 11-5. However, World No. 4 Subramaniam raised her level in the subsequent games to secure a 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 victory in 37 minutes and book her place in the final. IANS

Also Read: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of Third Test Against Australia with Groin Injury