Anahat Singh reaches back-to-back World Junior squash semis

Ontario: Indian top seed Anahat Singh continues her impressive campaign at the 2026 World Junior Individual Championships, earning a well-deserved place in the semi-finals after beating Egyptian Habiba Rizk.

Women’s world No. 20 Anahat defeated Habiba 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9 in the quarterfinals. She became the first Indian to reach back-to-back semi-finals in the World Juniors and a firm favourite to win the title.

She will meet another Egyptian, Barb Sameh, in the last-four stage in a bid to become India’s first-ever junior world champion.

Meanwhile, Barb Sameh and Malika Elkaraksy progressed after straight-game victories over Helen Tang of Hong Kong, China, and Belgium’s Savannah Moxham, while Egypt’s No. 2 seed Adam Hawal progressed with a win over Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alnasfan, winning 3-1.

In the men’s section, Egypt’s Marwan Assal booked his place into the last four in an epic battle against France’s Amir Khaled-Jousselin. He will be joined by his compatriot and No. 2 seed Ruqayya Salem, who progressed after a tough contest against Malaysia’s Whitney Wilson with the match being stretched across five games.

Elsewhere, Seifeldin Refaay [3/4] progressed following a straight-game victory over Maddox Moxham. Refaay, the 2026 British Junior Champion, will take on the No. 1 seed and fellow countryman Mohamad Zakaria in what promises to be an exciting contest. IANS

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