Anastasia Potapova ends 2026 season with shoulder injury

New Delhi: World No. 25 Anastasia Potapova has brought her 2026 season to an early end, with the Austrian opting to prioritise her recovery after a year marked by both a career-best ranking surge and a string of injury setbacks.

Potapova confirmed the decision on social media, saying her body had been increasingly signalling the need for a break.

“My season has to come to an end. Unfortunately, lately my body has been giving me more and more signs that it’s time to stop. For me, that’s the clearest sign that I need to take a break, give my body the times it needs to recover and come back stronger. See you in 2027!” she wrote.

The announcement came days after Potapova was forced to retire from her opening-round match at the Beijing tournament against Sinja Kraus because of a right shoulder injury. She had been due to compete in Wuhan next but will instead turn her attention to getting back to full fitness for the new season.

The decision brings the curtain down on a campaign that saw Potapova make a major climb up the rankings. She began the year ranked No. 97 ahead of Linz but steadily moved up the standings, eventually reaching a career-high No. 25, which is also her current position. IANS

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