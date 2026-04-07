Andhra Open 2026 Tees Off in Visakhapatnam: Inaugural PGTI Golf Tournament at East Point Golf Club

Visakhapatnam: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, announced the inaugural edition of the Andhra Open, which will be held here at the picturesque East Point Golf Club from April 7 to 10. The total prize purse for the event is Rs 1 crore.

The leading Indian professionals participating in the event include PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Angad Cheema (winner at EPGC in 2024), Honey Baisoya and Ajeetesh Sandhu, to name a few. The leading foreign player at the event is Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (winner at EPGC in 2023). There are 18 foreign players participating from nine different countries.

The local challenge will be led by Visakhapatnam-based professionals S Muthu and Mohammed Rahman. IANS

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