Andreescu pulls out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Canadian tennis star and 2019 US Open champion, 21-year-old Bianca Andreescu, on Tuesday became the first high-profile woman player to pull out of the Australian Open — the opening major of 2022 — due to mental health issues arising from "quarantining".



Andreescu, who reached a career-high ranking of world No. 4 in October 2019 before sliding to a current ranking of 46, said on twitter that she doesn't feel like herself on a lot of days, "especially while I was training and/or playing matches".

In a long statement posted on social media, Andreescu said, "As you all know, the last two years have been very challenging for me for a variety of reasons. Especially this year in particular, I spent multiple weeks in isolation quarantining, which affected me greatly — both mentally and physically. In addition, my grandmother spent several weeks in the ICU for a COVID infection, something that really hit me hard." IANS

