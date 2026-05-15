Andrew Flintoff poised to become Sydney Thunder head coach for upcoming BBL season

New Delhi: Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is reportedly set to be named the head coach of Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season.

The Thunder had been searching for a replacement after parting ways with Trevor Bayliss, whose five-year tenure with the franchise ended after an inconsistent run of results.

Bayliss guided the side to the BBL final in the 2024-25 campaign, but the franchise also endured bottom-place finishes in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. According to Code Sports, Flintoff has emerged as the preferred candidate for the role and is expected to be officially confirmed by the franchise shortly. IANS

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