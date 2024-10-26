Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned in quarterfinal of Swiss Indoors tournament

BASEL: Top seed Andrey Rublev was stunned by Ben Shelton of USA by 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of Swiss Indoors tournament here on Friday.

Moreover, Arthur Fils shocked third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 6-3 to face the sixth seed Shelton in the semifinals.

Earlier, Shelton reached the quarterfinals when he beat home favourite Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (2), 7-5 on Thursday night. Holger Rune, seeded fourth, also advanced to the last eight stage last night when defeated Swiss player Dominic Stricker 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s bid for a third consecutive Swiss Indoors title ended on Thursday when he lost to big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Mpetshi Perricard fired 22 aces past Auger-Aliassime and will face another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, in the quarterfinals. Agencies

