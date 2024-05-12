Andy Balbirnie stars as Ireland stun Pakistan in first T20I

Dublin: Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Ireland caused a sensation in the cricket world by defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Clontarf Cricket Club, here on Friday. This is Ireland’s first win against Pakistan in T20Is — coming in what is only the second-ever encounter between the two teams. Pakistan had won the first match between them.

Seasoned Andy Balbirnie top scored for Ireland with a 55-ball 77, studded with 10 fours and two sixes, as they successfully chased down the target of 183/5 with a ball to spare after restricting Pakistan to 182/6 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan will be disappointed with their performance and will have to focus on improving their fielding and overall intensity for a strong comeback in the second T20I which will be played on Sunday.

Earlier in the game, Ireland decided to put Pakistan in to bat first. Pakistan didn’t have the best start, losing Mohammad Rizwan early. However, after a slow start, both Saim Ayub and captain Babar Azam picked up the pace nicely. Azam reached his 35th T20I half-century before getting out for 57. Ayub also played a significant innings, scoring 45 runs off 29 balls (4x4, 6x2).

However, a quick collapse in the middle overs slowed down Pakistan’s scoring. But then, Iftikhar Ahmed’s impressive cameo (15-ball 37 not out) towards the end revitalized their effort, helping them post a respectable total on the scoreboard.

In the chase of the 183-run target, the Irish batters fought hard, but also the pendulum swung in the favour of both sides at times, eventually going in the hosts’ favour, thanks to Andy Balbirnie’s superb knock which fetched him the Player of the Match award. In the final overs, Curtis Campher gave the chase a brilliant finishing touch, slamming 15 runs off 7 balls.

Brief scores: Pakistan 182/6 in 20 overs (Siam Ayub 45, Babar Azam 57, Iftikhar Ahmed 37 not out; Craig Young 2-27) lost to Ireland 183/5 in 19.5 overs (Andy Balbirnie 77, Harry Tector 35, Curtis Campher 15 not out; Abbas Afridi 2-46) by five wickets. IANS

