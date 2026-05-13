Andy Murray Returns to Coaching as He Joins Jack Draper for Wimbledon Grass-Court Season

LONDON: Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is to return to coaching with Britain’s Jack Draper during the grass-court season, it was announced on Tuesday.

Murray had a six-month spell coaching former rival Novak Djokovic between November 2024 and last May, but has since spent time away from tennis.

But he has now returned to work with Draper, who looks the most likely of Britain’s current male tennis players to succeed two-time Wimbledon king Murray as a Grand Slam champion.

Draper announced on Tuesday that he had split from coach Jamie Delgado, who himself had worked with Murray when the 38-year-old Scot was a player.

“I am very grateful for everything Jamie Delgado has done for me over these past six months,” said Draper.

“He is a world-class coach and a great man. In the interim, I will continue to be supported by the excellent team at the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association), with the addition of Andy Murray, who will be supporting me throughout the grass-court season,” he added. Agencies

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