Andy Murray to Undergo Crucial Back Surgery Ahead of Wimbledon, Wimbledon Participation Uncertain

New Delhi: Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will undergo a crucial back operation just nine days before the prestigious tournament begins on July 1.

This follows his unfortunate withdrawal from the Queen’s Club Championships earlier this week, where a back injury forced him to retire after only five games against Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Murray’s management issued a statement revealing the imminent procedure, while also leaving his Wimbledon prospects hanging in the balance. “Andy is having a procedure on his back tomorrow (Saturday). We will know more after this has taken place and will update further as soon as possible,” said the statement.

The former World No. 1, who remarkably continues to compete with a metal hip, struggled visibly during his match against Thompson. He reported a disturbing weakness in his right leg and a loss of coordination, an issue that marks a departure from his usual left-sided back troubles.

“Like all tennis players, we have degenerative joints and stuff in the back but it’s all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career,” Murray explained. “I have never had too many issues with the right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side.” IANS

