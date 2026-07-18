Anil Kumble hails Root as England’s Kohli-Rohit after match-winning 99 in Cardiff ODI

Cardiff: Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble feels that Joe Root’s impact for England is similar to what Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have on Indian cricket after the veteran played a brilliant unbeaten 99-run knock to help the hosts level the series 1-1 by registering a four-wicket win in the second ODI.

Root anchored England’s chase of 234 with a composed 99 not out off 133 balls to guide England to victory at Sophia Gardens. The veteran opener was left stranded one run short of a century after Gus Atkinson struck the winning boundary with 35 balls to spare.

Reflecting on Root’s knock, Kumble highlighted the former England captain’s traditional ODI approach and ability to absorb pressure.

“Joe Root is to England what Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are to India. Root is the only batter in that England side who still plays with an old-school ODI mindset. The other batters came out attacking from the start, but Root took his time, anchored the innings, and brought calmness to the chase,” Kumble told Jio Hotstar.

“His ability to rotate the strike and find gaps makes him incredibly reliable. You know he won’t play a risky shot at the wrong time. That kind of game awareness is invaluable.”

Kumble contrasted Root’s approach with England captain Harry Brook, saying the conditions demanded patience rather than aggression.

“The difference between Harry Brook and Joe Root was evident. Brook tried to play T20 shots in conditions that didn’t allow it, whereas Root produced a masterclass in ODI batting.”

The former India coach also compared Root’s batting philosophy with that of Kohli and Rohit, crediting all three for their ability to score consistently without taking unnecessary risks.

“What makes Root, Kohli and Rohit so successful is that their run-scoring looks effortless. They don’t premeditate. They react to the ball. They play low-risk, high-reward cricket rather than high-risk, high-reward cricket. When you have that kind of class, grace and mindset, it makes life easier for the entire team,” he said. IANS

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