Anil Kumble pinpoints KL Rahul’s ‘surprising’ guard choice

New Delhi: As India fell to 27/2 in pursuit of a massive 549 set by South Africa, former India cricketer Anil Kumble delivered a scathing critique of KL Rahul's dismissal on Day 4 in Guwahati, calling it "surprising" and avoidable given the match situation.

Facing an improbable fourth-innings target, India’s openers had no respite. Marco Jansen removed Jaiswal for 13 in the seventh over, and Simon Harmer struck three overs later to send back Rahul, whose attempt to play across the line ended with his stumps castled.

“I think it was a fantastic delivery by Simon, no doubt. But KL went for the shot without getting to the pitch of the ball,” Kumble said, stressing that Rahul’s stance and guard choice left him vulnerable. “Because of the revolutions Simon Harmer puts on the ball, he got a bit of dip, and the line was perfect. Generally, on a fourth- or fifth-day pitch with enough rough, you tend to cover all three stumps because LBW is unlikely from that angle — the impact is usually outside off-stump. That’s why I was a bit surprised.”

Rahul was forced to reach out and play away from his body because his center-stump guard was still exposed, as Kumble noted.

“He did take centre-stump guard, but his off-stump was still visible. Ideally, if you stand on middle-and-off, you can reach the ball comfortably or defend it. But standing on middle-and-leg exposes the off-stump and forces you to reach for the ball, which brings short-leg into play. Otherwise, you have to play off the back foot. Maybe it was a lapse in concentration. He thought it was drivable, but the ball dipped, credit to Harmer. He looked to drive and ended up falling to a perfect off-spinner’s dismissal.” (IANS)

