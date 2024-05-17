Anjum Moudgil, Swapnil Kusale post first win of Shooting Olympic Selection Trials

Bhopal: Olympian Anjum Moudgil and Paris Olympics quota winner Swapnil Kusale, posted their first victories of the ongoing Rifle and Pistol Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 3&4, winning the women’s and men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) OST T3 respectively here at MP State Shooting Academy range on Thursday. The men’s 3P final was the first event on schedule and Swapnil, who had finished second in qualifications on Wednesday with a score of 587, shot 463.7 to lord it over Akhil Sheoran, who finished second with 461.6. Local lad and qualifications topper Aishwary Tomar shot 451.9 to finish third, being eliminated after the 44thshot of the 45-shot final. In the women’s 3P final which followed, Anjum Moudgil shot 463.9 to leave India number one Sift Kaur Samra 1.9 points behind in second. Yet another local, Ashi Chouksey, took third with 447.3. IANS

