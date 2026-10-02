Anshul Kamboj replaces Prasidh Krishna in final ODI against West Indies

New Delhi: Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has been called up to replace the injured Prasidh Krishna for the third and final ODI against the West Indies, set to take place in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Prasidh sustained a left hamstring injury during India’s second ODI match in Guwahati, which they won by eight wickets, and has subsequently been ruled out. Kamboj, who has been pulled out of the India ‘A’ match against Australia ‘A’ in Puducherry, will join the squad in Chandigarh ahead of the final ODI. IANS

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