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Antonelli storms to Belgian GP victory after late pass on Leclerc to extend F1 title lead

Kimi Antonelli wins the Belgian Grand Prix after passing Charles Leclerc, extending his F1 championship lead with a sixth win of 2026.
Kimi Antonelli
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Beijing: Kimi Antonelli passed Charles Leclerc to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his Formula 1 championship lead after Mercedes teammate George Russell retired on the opening lap.  Antonelli bounced back from two consecutive scoreless races to claim his sixth victory of the 2026 season. After leading the opening stint at Spa-Francorchamps, the Italian lost first place when Leclerc took advantage of a Virtual Safety Car deployment to leapfrog the Mercedes during the pit-stop cycle. IANS

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Belgian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli
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