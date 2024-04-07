Anupama Upadhyaya, M. Tharun win singles titles at Kazakhstan International Challenge

Astana: Anupama Upadhyaya and M. Tharun clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively at the Kazakhstan International Challenge tournament in Astana on Saturday.

Former Junior World No. 1 Anupama Upadhyaya beat Isharani Baruah in an all-Indian women’s final with a 21-15, 21-16 scoreline in 41 minutes. The 19-year-old has previously won the India International Challenge 2021, Tajikistan International Series 2023 as well as the Polish Open in 2022 and this year.

In the men’s final, Tharun defeated eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven 21-10, 21-19. The 22-year-old Tharun, national championships runner-up, bagged his first title on the senior circuit.

In mixed doubles, Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Maneesha K pair went down 21-9, 7-21, 12-21 against Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien in the summit clash. Agencies

