Anvitha Narender Dominates, Clinches Seven-Shot Victory in Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Bangalore

Bengaluru: Anvitha Narender, who held at least a share of the lead from the opening round, completed a comprehensive seven-shot win in the eighth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Bangalore Golf Club. In only her second professional tournament, the New Jersey-born golfer, who was T-8 on her debut a week earlier, shot three fine rounds in the 60s for 69-65-68 to total 8-under 210 and beat amateur Lavanya Jadon, who had a rough start, but held on for a round of 73 and finished second at 1-under 209.

Vidhatri Urs, who like Anvitha is playing only her second pro event, shot the day’s equal best of 68 despite a finish that had a double-bogey and a bogey at the end. Vidhatri, who was T-3 last week, finished third time at even par 210 with cards of 72-70-68.

Anvitha, starting the day with a two-shot lead, found herself five ahead after the first three holes despite making only three pars. Her playing partner Lavanya, who was two behind at the start, double-bogeyed the second and bogeyed the third. The third player in the lead group, Seher Atwal parred the first six holes. IANS

