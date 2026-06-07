‘Apart from that technical flaw, Sai Sudharsan looked very composed’: Saba Karim

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim praised Sai Sudharsan’s composure during his fluent innings against Afghanistan in the one-off Test but pointed out a technical issue against spin bowling that he believes will be closely monitored by India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Sudharsan, who was handed the crucial No. 3 role by the team management, made a confident 81 after surviving an early reprieve when Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz failed to hold a chance created by an outside edge.

Karim said India’s struggles against quality spin in recent times made Sudharsan’s technique an area of interest for the coaching staff.

“Gautam Gambhir would be keeping a very close eye on this because I think the biggest challenge for the Indian batters over the past season has been how they cope against high-quality spin bowling,” Karim told Jio Hotstar.

The former selector noted that Sudharsan was fortunate to survive after a technical lapse against spin. “On this occasion, Sai Sudharsan appeared to be hiding his bat behind the pad, which suggested that his first line of defence was the pad rather than the bat. That resulted in a thick outside edge, which Rahmanullah Gurbaz should have taken at first slip,” he observed.

Despite that moment, Karim was impressed by the left-hander’s overall temperament and shot-making during his innings.

“Apart from that technical flaw, he looked very composed overall and played a few delightful shots on the on side, including a straight drive. His shot selection and the way he adjusted to the pace and bounce of the surface were quite good,” he said.

Karim added that Sudharsan now has the opportunity to justify the faith shown in him by the Indian team management. “He has been backed by the team management, and it is now up to him to get a big score under his belt,” he added.

Sudharsan’s assured 81 underlined why India have persisted with the young left-hander at No. 3, with his innings playing a key role in helping the hosts build a strong platform against Afghanistan despite the missed chance that could have ended his stay much earlier. IANS

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