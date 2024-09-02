Archer Rakesh Kumar defeats Ken Swagumilang to reach Paralympics quarters

PARIS: World No 1 archer Rakesh Kumar overcame a blip in his final arrow to defeat Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia in the shoot-off and enter his second successive Paralympics quarter-finals in the compound men open category, in Paris on Sunday.

In a battle between the top-two world ranked archers, Rakesh held his slender one-point lead and needed a 9-point shot to seal the issue in five ends.

Rakesh will face the winner of Canada's Kyle Tremblay and Austria's Meier in the quarters. Agencies

