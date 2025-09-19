Archery Association of India launches six-franchise Archery Premier League

New Delhi: In all, 48 top archers were divided equally into six teams as the Archery Association of India (AAI) officially launched the Archery Premier League in New Delhi. The event will include 36 Indians and 12 overseas archers who were picked by the franchises in the draft for the first season.

The six franchises that’ll compete in the event are - Chola Chiefs (Tamil Nadu), Prithviraj Yodhas (New Delhi), Mighty Marathas (Maharashtra), Kakatiya Knights (Telangana), Rajputana Royals (Rajasthan), Chero Archers (Jharkhand).

The athletes were drafted over eight rounds, each comprising three compound and three recurve archers. To ensure fairness, the order in which franchises picked athletes was determined by a random draw across all eight rounds.

AAI officials also launched the official anthem along with a dynamic visual package and named Indian actor and filmmaker Mr Ram Charan as the league’s brand ambassador. IANS

